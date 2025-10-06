Soccer

Alexandra businessman dies in hail of bullets

06 October 2025 - 11:45
A businessman and philanthropist in Alexandra was fatally shot on Monday morning.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A community leader and businessman from Alexandra township in northern Johannesburg, Vincent Ndima, was fatally wounded in a shooting on Monday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said gunmen opened fire on two men at 1.10am on the corner of John Brandt Street and 12th Avenue in Alexandra.

“A 49-year-old man was found deceased in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. A passenger sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

“Police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder. The motive is unknown, and no arrests have been made yet. An investigation is under way,” Sibeko said.

Ndima, who served as president of the Alexandra Parliament, was involved in philanthropic work in the township, including providing food parcels and fighting crime in the area.

