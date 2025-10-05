Mbokazi’s wonder goal sails Pirates into the last 8

Pirates battled to stamp their authority in this match playing against a team they’ve already beaten away from home in the league this season. Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had to make a number of changes in the second half to try to force the win.

The first 45 minutes of this match produced no goals despite a number of entries both sides made inside the box where they had good opportunities to score.

Perhaps the best chance for Pirates, apart from the penalty miss by Makgopa, was defended by Pirates themselves as Makgopa denied his teammate Oswin Appollis a chance to finish off a good cross from Deon Hotto as he took the ball away from him.

Siwelele were always dangerous on the counter and former Kaizer Chiefs players Samir Nurkovic, Christian Saile and Teboho Potsane all had some good chances to test Sipho Chaine in Pirates’ goals but fluffed them.

It was, however, Siwelele’s defensive midfielder Grant Margerman who was unlucky not to open the score when his shot missed the post narrowly wide after winning possession in the middle of the park.

Pirates’ attack was not as smooth as it has been in recent matches, especially with playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng having a first half to forget as he ended up losing the ball most of the time. Perhaps the presence of Mofokeng’s former teammate Mohau Nkota, who was on the stands after signing for Al-Ettifaq in money-spinning Saudi Arabia, distracted the 20-year-old.

After all, it was Mofokeng who was expected to make a move overseas this season while Nkota’s move came out of the blue and he has made full use of it having started the season well for both the club and Bafana – the team he’s in the country to represent when they play Zimbabwe and Rwanda in two final and crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in the coming days.

TimesLIVE