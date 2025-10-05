Soccer

Man United’s players showed they don’t want to change coach, says Amorim

By Peter Hall - 05 October 2025 - 18:15
Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal in their Premier League win against Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday
Image: REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Ruben Amorim insisted his Manchester United players proved they are behind their under-pressure manager after his side dominated Sunderland in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Coming into the game, Amorim had overseen nine Premier League wins in 33 matches since taking charge in November, with some supporters turning on the Portuguese manager after such a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Fans sang Amorim’s name on Saturday, however, as goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko earned United a comfortable victory that moved them provisionally up to eighth place, level on 10 points with rivals Manchester City, who play on Sunday.

“I saw today that I know the players want to do their best and I know they don’t want to change the coach,” Amorim said.

Ruben Amorim

“But, like I said [to the players] during this week, ‘I will kill myself to do anything in every transition’. [The team] need to show that with their actions.

“Sometimes when we look at our team I know for sure that when we see the games in the end they know sometimes we can do better. I feel it during the week but we need to show it on the pitch.”

The problem Amorim has after a galvanising win, as he looks for back-to-back league victories for the first time as United boss, is that the international break means he has to wait over two weeks for the next match, a trip to champions Liverpool.

“There is no momentum with our team,” Amorim added. “We know what happens when we win one game, the frustration is not to see the same team at home and away.

“If we cannot play well, we must stop the opposition playing well and that’s the way a big team plays during the season, so that is the big frustration.”

Reuters

