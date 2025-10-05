Man United’s players showed they don’t want to change coach, says Amorim

Ruben Amorim insisted his Manchester United players proved they are behind their under-pressure manager after his side dominated Sunderland in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Coming into the game, Amorim had overseen nine Premier League wins in 33 matches since taking charge in November, with some supporters turning on the Portuguese manager after such a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Fans sang Amorim’s name on Saturday, however, as goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko earned United a comfortable victory that moved them provisionally up to eighth place, level on 10 points with rivals Manchester City, who play on Sunday.

“I saw today that I know the players want to do their best and I know they don’t want to change the coach,” Amorim said.