Amajita coach Mdaka hoping for good result against ‘tough’ USA

The South Africa U20 side will realise the value of their emphatic 5-0 win over New Caledonia if they avoid defeat against the USA in their final Group E match of the U20 Fifa World Cup at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile at 10pm (SA time) on Sunday.

Raymond Mdaka’s team bounced back from a 1-0 loss in their opening match against France to beat New Caledonia on Thursday but now have a tough task to get a decent result against the USA to have a chance of making it to the last 16.

The USA is now one of the tournament’s favourites after progressing to the last 16 following their 3-0 win over France on Thursday.

The Americans top the group on six points after opening the tournament with a 9-1 thrashing of minnows New Caledonia.

A draw against the USA will almost ensure that Amajita, the African champions, progress to the last 16 even as one of the four third-placed teams if France overtake them with an expected victory over New Caledonia in their final group match on Sunday.