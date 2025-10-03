WATCH | Ouaddou hopes to change Pirates' fortunes in elusive Carling Cup

Bucs head into this tournament on the back of good results across all competitions, winning all seven matches without conceding, and Ouaddou emphasised the need to continue their consistent run.
While the Carling Knockout has eluded Orlando Pirates in previous years, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is unfazed by their poor record in this competition, promising they will give it their all as they host Siwelele in the first round on Saturday (Orlando Stadium, 3pm).
Last season, Bucs were knocked out in the first round by Magesi at home. After winning the MTN8 title last month, the Buccaneers will start the tournament with a home match against Siwelel well aware that they don't enjoy a good run in this competition, something Ouaddou wants to end.
“What happened before, I was not here; my focus is on the future and trying with the players to do well,” Ouaddou told the media on Thursday.
“We know that it won't be easy; every competition is difficult and every team wants to win this tournament, which is very important in SA. For us it is another game, another opportunity for my players to give their best and to try to go through the first stage.”
Bucs head into this tournament on the back of good results across all competitions, winning all seven matches without conceding, and Ouaddou emphasised the need to continue their consistent run.
“What I can tell you is that we take it seriously. We definitely want to go through the next stage. It is a very important competition, so we will try to put the strongest team in this competition,” he said.
“We take all competitions and the games very seriously. We are facing a very strong opponent, I said after we beat them that this team will definitely not stay in that position and they showed it in the following week."
Meanwhile, Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema says it doesn't make it easy that they played them last month, losing 0-1 in the league and is expecting a tough side.
“For us, we've to make sure that we put in the same fight, the same effort that we showed in the last two games that we played,” Seema said. “We are a team that is improving with every game, especially with the new players that are coming.”
