VIDEO | Cardoso aware Downs need to ‘get some cups’

Having failed to win a knockout competition since his arrival at Mamelodi Sundowns last season, coach Miguel Cardoso has prioritised the Carling Knockout as one to take home this season.
Despite dominating the Betway Premiership in the last few years, Sundowns have struggled to win any of the knockout competition, losing to lowly Magesi in the final of the Knockout last year.
The last time they won domestic knockout cup was two years ago when they clinched the MTN8.
“Obviously, another competition that we are going to play, as always, expectations are the same. Being Mamelodi Sundowns, we have the obligation to win all the competitions that we face,” Cardoso said.
“What the fans should expect is that we will fight hard, we need to have the right attitude to fight every day and we know the expectations are for us to play the highest quality football possible. We promise to work hard to satisfy everybody. For sure, it is time for Sundowns to get some cups.”
Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Having faced them already in the league and drawn 1-1, Cardoso said they will have to be different this time to get a win.
“When we played Marumo recently away, we all know that this season they have not lost to us, [Orlando] Pirates, or [Kaizer] Chiefs. So, we expect a tough opponent, but we are also preparing the best way. We had a chance this week to prepare for the match with training sessions, which is not unique for us but positive,” he said.
“We cannot be the same team, if we are the same team, we risk getting the same results and that will take us to extra time. We need to be different from where we were in the league. We need to be more aggressive."
