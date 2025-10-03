Chiefs’ Kaze says goals will come in Carling Knockout clash with Stellenbosch

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze believes they are close to where they want the team to be despite struggling in recent games to produce convincing results.

Kaze addressed media before their trip to Cape Town where they’ll take on Stellenbosch FC on Sunday in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout Cup.

In results, Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold in their past four matches in which they won only one, on penalties, since their 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership.

Kaze gets confidence from the way they played against Kabuscorp of Angola in the two legs of the Caf Confederation Cup, which Chiefs won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate and two 1-1 draws in the league at home against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu FC.

“I think from the game against AmaZulu, those players deserve praise. We made 22 shots, eight on target, 510 passes and 70% of possession. We haven’t seen that in this Kaizer Chiefs team for the past about four years.

“Looking at those stats, I would say we have seen the same stats from Mamelodi Sundowns about two years ago. Those players deserve praise. Sometimes when you have something, like jewellery, you don’t see the beauty of it but someone else will envy you for wearing nice jewellery,” said Kaze.

It is that belief which gives Kaze confidence that they will get another good result away to Stellenbosch, a team Chiefs beat twice in the league last season.

They have already beaten them in Cape Town this season in their opening game of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Amakhosi dominated against AmaZulu, but there were two incidents in which they should have scored but let themselves down, especially with winger Godly Lilepo missing a penalty.

There was also the incident which involved striker Khanyiso Mayo that denied Chiefs a chance to go 2-1 ahead just before half-time after he tapped in Pule Mmodi’s shot which was going into the net.

When he touched the ball, Mayo was coming from an offside position and that led to the goal being disallowed.

Kaze protected Mayo, saying he believes it was not his intention to deny his club and Mmodi a goal.

“Those things happen, but everyone was not happy, starting with Mayo,” said Kaze. “It was an unfortunate situation that cost us two points and we should have won the game. On the other hand, it’s something we’ll address in general because it’s not something he did on purpose to deny his teammate scoring a goal.”

Since beating Stellies 2-0 in the opening league fixture, Chiefs have not scored more than a goal in any other match, but Kaze said they’re working hard on improving their scoring ratio.

“In the past two games, I would say the final passes are there, the movements are there — but it’s the last action of scoring and keepers making saves. I believe if we keep the momentum, keep our focus, I’m sure goals are going to come soon.”