Casric Stars and Milford will look to continue with their positive start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) this weekend.
Leaders Casric will travel to the University of Pretoria, while second-place Milford will visit Baroka at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
Highbury, who are fifth on the log table with nine points, will look to take advantage and close the gap should both Casric and Milford stumble away tomorrow. Highbury also made a promising start, with two wins from five matches and registering three draws. They will travel to Thohoyandou Stadium to face the struggling Black Leopards.
Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya said they have done really well this season and it will be nice to continue with their unbeaten run.
“We know that every away game is difficult in this league, so we would do our best in terms of fighting for the three points. We believe that this season we are in a good space in terms of playing home and away with the approach of trying to win,” Sibiya said.
Casric, Milford look to build on strong start
Log toppers hope to keep good form in league
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Casric Stars and Milford will look to continue with their positive start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) this weekend.
Leaders Casric will travel to the University of Pretoria, while second-place Milford will visit Baroka at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
Highbury, who are fifth on the log table with nine points, will look to take advantage and close the gap should both Casric and Milford stumble away tomorrow. Highbury also made a promising start, with two wins from five matches and registering three draws. They will travel to Thohoyandou Stadium to face the struggling Black Leopards.
Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya said they have done really well this season and it will be nice to continue with their unbeaten run.
“We know that every away game is difficult in this league, so we would do our best in terms of fighting for the three points. We believe that this season we are in a good space in terms of playing home and away with the approach of trying to win,” Sibiya said.
“We've not lost a match this season and we want to do our best not to lose at home and away. We know Black Leopards have most of their players from last season. We believe we have capable players and a technical team to get a result there.
“Everyone is looking forward to the match to try and get the three points. It will be nice to keep our unbeaten run going.”
Fixtures
All matches will kick off at 3.30pm.
Saturday: University of PTA v Casric, Tuks; Baroka v Milford, Mafori Mphahlele; Bees v Upington, KaNyamazane; Lions v Kruger, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Leopards v Highbury, Thohoyandou.
Sunday: Lerumo v Venda, Olympia Park; Wanderers v Gomora, Harry Gwala.
SowetanLIVE
Limping Hungry Lions go for the kill in Venda
Larsen vows to change Venda's relegation mindset
Highbury see clash with Baroka as 'must-win' to end draws spell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos