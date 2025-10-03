Broos names Pirates’ Moremi, brings back regulars in squad

Broos’ side play their last qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on October 14 (5.30pm).
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named Orlando Pirates’ in-form new forward Tshepang Moremi and brought back some big-name players from injury in his squad for this month’s potentially must-win last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The 23-player squad was announced at the SABC Studios in Auckland Park.
Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 and drew 1-1 against Nigeria, both in Bloemfontein, fielding some younger players as Broos contended with an injury-hit squad last month.
The national team meet Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 10 (5.30pm), in a home match for the neighbours but being played in South Africa because of a lack of a Caf-approved venue in that country.
The 3-0 victory awarded to Lesotho left South Africa in second place and almost certain to need a win from both games this month to qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.
