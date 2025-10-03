Soccer

Broos names Pirates’ Moremi, brings back regulars in squad

Bafana must beat Zimbabwe, Rwanda to make World Cup 2026

03 October 2025 - 08:35
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates has been included in Bafana Bafana final squad.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named Orlando Pirates’ in-form new forward Tshepang Moremi and brought back some big-name players from injury in his squad for this month’s potentially must-win last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-player squad was announced at the SABC Studios in Auckland Park.

Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 and drew 1-1 against Nigeria, both in Bloemfontein, fielding some younger players as Broos contended with an injury-hit squad last month.

The national team meet Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 10 (5.30pm), in a home match for the neighbours but being played in South Africa because of a lack of a Caf-approved venue in that country.

Broos’ side play their last qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on October 14 (5.30pm).

Moremi has scored five goals in 10 games in all competitions for Pirates since joining them from AmaZulu in the off-season, including eye-catching braces in Bucs’ 3-0 extra-time MTN8 final win against Stellenbosch and their 4-0 Caf Champions League victory against Lioli of Lesotho.

The Mamelodi Sundowns pairing of right-back Khuliso Mudau and utility player Thapelo Morena and Orlando Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi are among players back from injury. Others are midfielders Sphephelo Sithole of CD Tondela in Portugal and Pirates’ Thalente Mbatha.

Bafana had a three-point lead in Group C and their qualification was almost sewn up before being docked three points by Fifa on Monday over the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March.

The 3-0 victory awarded to Lesotho left South Africa in second place and almost certain to need a win from both games this month to qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.

Bafana squad

  • Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
  • Defenders: Malibongwe Khoza (Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (Galaxy), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Pirates), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)
  • Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Bathusi Aubaas (Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates)
  • Forwards: Thapelo Morena (Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Pirates), Sipho Mbule (Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Tshepang Moremi (Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)

