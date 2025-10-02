Soccer

Ouaddou credits Bucs' revival to player rotation

With my performance department and my staff, we are trying to bring some freshness because the players need to be comfortable on the pitch - Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

02 October 2025 - 09:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Abdeslami Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates
Abdeslami Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After Orlando Pirates registered their fifth successive league win against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night at Orlando Stadium, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has emphasised that he will continue to rotate his players to keep them fresh.

Since losing their opening two matches to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, the Buccaneers have looked sharper and have now gone 10 matches without tasting defeat.

The Soweto giants have not only become a tough side to beat but have also kept a clean sheet in all their last five league matches.

Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa scored either side of the half to give Bucs their fifth win of the season.

Ouaddou has been rotating his players in all the matches. On Tuesday, he gave the start to new signing Masindi Nemtajela, and the former Marumo Gallants player impressed with his performance, winning the Man of the Match award. “For me, it is very important to manage the players well because we're playing every three days,” he said.

“With my performance department and my staff, we are trying to bring some freshness because the players need to be comfortable on the pitch. As a coach, {I] try as well to monitor the time of games to give the best for the players and they understand it.”

The Moroccan international was also pleased with the performance of Nemtajela, whom he worked with at Gallants last season, and feels he will be important for them this season. “It is important to know the quality of the player, and I can tell you that he is one of the players who helped us to have a fantastic performance last season at my previous club,” he said.

“So, I know him, but he arrived at a club with a lot of competition, and a lot of fantastic players. It's important to keep the communication clear, with trust and belief. His professionalism helped him as well; he played games in training and he was fantastic; he was giving his best. 

“Like I said, to all the impact players, they have to be ready when the coach calls them, and they have to give a good performance. Not only him, but if you notice all the players who are coming in the second half, they are doing fantastic. That spirit means a lot to me. I'm a proud and happy coach when I have such a fantastic mentality in the dressing room.”

The Buccaneers will shift their focus to the Carling Knockotut, where they will face Siwelele at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

