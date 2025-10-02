“The situation now is different from a few weeks ago. Then, we were going into the final third but lacked the last pass. The movement was not even there. But now, the last two games have shown us that we are improving.
Carling Knockout Fixtures
Friday: Durban v Polokwane, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Siwelele, Orlando (3pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Olympia Park (3pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (6pm); Sundowns v Gallants, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town (3pm); Bay v Chippa, Umhlathuze Sports Complex (3pm); AmaZulu v Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm).
WATCH | Mayo distraught, unhappy after 'costly' offside error – Kaze
Chiefs coach defends striker who 'didn't purposely deny teammate a goal'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Cedric Kaze has revealed that striker Khanyisa Mayo was distraught after unwittingly denying the club a winning goal in their Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu on Wednesday.
Mayo played a goal-bound ball from Pule Mmodi when he was clearly offside, sparking outrage among the fans, and Kaze, speaking on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Carling Knockout first-round trip to Stellenbosch, said the striker was unhappy about the costly error.
“These things happen, and everyone in the team is not happy, starting with the player himself,” Kaze said. “It’s unfortunate because he cost us two points. On the other hand, we understand he didn’t do it on purpose to deny his teammates a goal.”
While Chiefs settled for a 1-1 draw with Usuthu in a match they dominated, and in which they also missed a penalty, Kaze said it was not all doom and gloom, even as they have not won a league match after four games. But he believes it's only a matter of time before they turn the corner.
