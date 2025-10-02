Maduka looks to cup run to revive Magesi

Magesi coach John Maduka is counting on his players, who won the Carling Knockout title last season, to step up and help the team win again.
Dikwena tša Meetse will start the defence of the knockout title when they visit AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (6pm). Having retained a few players who won this title last campaign, Maduka said they expect them to do well again, as they know how to win the title.
"Everyone expects them to do well after they won this trophy last season; it should be easy for them because they know what to expect," Maduka said.
"Last season, everyone thought it was just Magesi. They are still a new team, but as soon as you start winning, they don't take you lightly anymore. When they come to you, they make sure they are prepared."
With his side struggling in the Betway Premiership, occupying second place from the bottom, Maduka believes a good run in the Carling Knockout will give them confidence to also do well in the league.
"This is a cup game. It can give us confidence going into the league matches if we do well here. There are many games where we've been unlucky in the league, where we ended up losing them after showing good performances," he said.
"So, this can help us and the players can start believing in themselves that they can win matches. If we win the match against AmaZulu, it will give us the confidence we need to start getting the points we require in the league games.
"If we want to retain this trophy, we have to work hard, starting against AmaZulu. It is not going to be an easy road because when you are the defending champions, everyone wants to beat you. This one is going to be difficult."
Carling Fixtures
Tomorrow: Durban v Polokwane, Chatsworth (7pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Siwelele, Orlando (3pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Olympia Park (3pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (6pm); Sundowns v Gallants, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town (3pm); Bay v Chippa, Umhlathuze Sports Complex (3pm); AmaZulu v Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm).
