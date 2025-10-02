Despite the defeat, Beganovic was satisfied with the effort his players put in and felt they'd have gotten something had they converted the few chances they had. “We prepared something, but we could not implement our game plan,” he said.
“Pirates played well, especially in their build-up of all the rotations they had inside ... wingers, midfielders and their full-backs ... [Deon] Hotto and the other guy [Thabiso Lebitso] gave us many troubles, especially when they controlled possession. We played well in the second half, after we changed a few things, but in the end, you can only do so much when the opponents allow you."
Beganovic, 42, also felt the penalty Pirates received in the first half, converted by Evidence Makgopa, should not have been given, and felt that changed the complexion of the game. “We can talk and talk, nothing will change now, [but] I don't think it was a penalty."
Beganovic wants TS Galaxy to see off Orbit
Coach demands massive improvement, ‘good football’ after defeat to Pirates
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic says they need to bounce back from their Betway Premiership defeat against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night at Orlando Stadium with a win over Orbit College in the Carling Knockout last 16 match at Olympia Park on Saturday.
The Rockets saw their impressive run in the league ended by the Buccaneers with a 0-2 defeat.
With their focus now on the Carling Cup, Beganovic said they will try and improve ahead of the knockout fixture. “We need to analyse our game, we need to fix everything... to prepare ourselves for the next games in the cup and in the league,” he said.
“Again, we have a clear goal this season. I want TS Galaxy to play good football and to [always] play for one more goal, and in the end produce some good players. I think we have everything that we need, and I think the future is bright for us this season."
