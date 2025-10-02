Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | TUT coach Bushy Moloi urges players to pursue education

By TIMESLIVE - 02 October 2025 - 18:33

In the 83rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele and coach Bushy Moloi to talk about his journey in football. #News #southafrica www.timeslive.co.za

In the 83rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza is joined by regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele and coach Bushy Moloi to talk about his journey in football.

Moloi has led Tshwane University of Technology to their fifth Varsity Cup final, where they take on University of Free State in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Moloi spoke about the importance of footballers getting educational qualifications while they are playing to have something to fall back on when their careers end.

Challenges of players falling on hard times when they stop playing are well documented, and Moloi said they must make time to study.

He also talked about how people such as coach Pitso Mosimane, the late Thomas Modigage, Gavin Hunt, Kwanele Kopo, Kaitano Tembo and Themba Mnguni helped him on his journey as a coach.

Moloi also worked as coach at Baroka FC in the Premiership and National First Division, where he learnt valuable lessons about managing players.

