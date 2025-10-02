Soccer

Amajita aim to bounce back against newbies New Caledonia

Youngsters gear up for must-win clash

02 October 2025 - 10:10
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Gady Beyuku (L) of France vies for the ball with Langelihle Phili of South Africa during a Group E soccer match of the U-20 World Cup between France and South Africa at the Codelco El Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 29 September 2025.
Gady Beyuku (L) of France vies for the ball with Langelihle Phili of South Africa during a Group E soccer match of the U-20 World Cup between France and South Africa at the Codelco El Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile, 29 September 2025.
Image: Elvis Gonzalez

Amajita will look to revive their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Chile when they face minnows New Caledonia in their second match on Friday (1am SA time) at Estadio El Teniente.

The SA U-20 side lost 1-2 to France in their opening match on Monday and they have to win against New Caledonia to stay in the competition.

New Caledonia were annihilated 9-1 by the US in their opening match on Monday and Amajita feel they have a chance to register their first win in the tournament.

SA midfielder Shakeel April said they won't back down this time and will go out there to try to get a result in a must-win match.

“The experience was good; probably we would have felt better had we won. The level is high, but we will adapt and we will bring the team to that level and control the game because that's how we do best. That's how SA plays,” April told Safa media.

The experience was good; probably we would have felt better had we won. The level is high, but we will adapt and we will bring the team to that level and control the game because that's how we do best. That's how SA plays
Shakeel April, SA midfielder

“Unfortunately, we didn't have most of the balls against France. They had most of the balls; next game for sure we are going to play our SA football.”

April also admitted that they need to be better in the final third after missing a few chances against France in the opener.

“I could have scored for the team, but I was rushing and I think that was the difference between us and France. They took their chances and we didn't. But for sure [in] the next game we won't back down,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amajita goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe said there are a lot of positives they took from their defeat to France and will be better in their second match as they aim for a win.

“We took a lot of positives from the previous game. We were very good in many aspects. The team did extremely well with just a few errors from us that let us down,” Symthe-Lowe said.

“Now there is extra pressure on the next one and we are looking forward to the game and we can't wait to show ourselves and hope to get the results.”

SowetanLIVE

Magesi will work hard to defend cup – Chipezeze

Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has emphasised that it will take only hard work for the team to go all the way to defend their Carling Knockout ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Lesotho FA rejoices at Mokoena ruling as Bafana lose points

The Lesotho Football Association says it feels vindicated after Fifa sanctioned Bafana Bafana with a three-point deduction over the Teboho Mokoena ...
Sport
2 days ago

Duba eyes starting XI comeback after early season setback

Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba has disclosed that he is not bothered by sitting on the bench as he feels he has not done enough to warrant a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life