Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo is backing his son Khanyisa to have an even better career with the Soweto giants, surpassing the success he achieved with the club.
Mayo, who donned the famous black and gold between 2003 and 2007 and began his career as a striker but left as an astute defender, revealed that his 27-year-old striker son is always light-heartedly bragging about being better than him at Amakhosi.
Khanyisa followed in his father’s footsteps after joining Amakhosi on a season-long loan from Algerian side CR Belouizdad. “He likes to play under pressure because he is always bragging to me that he is going to be better than me, and I said, ‘It is fine, as long as you keep our surname up there’,” Mayo said.
“I told him that he needs to be humble and work very hard because pressure at Chiefs is always there, whether you are on or off the field. But whenever you are going on, you must know that you will call yourself a professional because you are representing an institution, a big one.”
Mayo backs son to withstand Chiefs' pressure
Dad reckons striker will outshine him at the club
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Khanyisa opened his account in his debut for the Soweto giants when he netted in their 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership match last week at FNB Stadium. “I was very excited,” Mayo said.
“I don’t want to lie, and when he scored, I was very happy for him because it’s part of relieving the pressure on him by getting a goal on his debut. I’m sure some of the supporters have questions and are asking why they [the technical team] substituted him after he scored. They should have given him that penalty [Gaston Sirino’s miss against Gallants] just to boost his confidence.”
While some may view Khanyisa’s return to the PSL as a failure, his father doesn’t think so, and feels it will allow his son to return to the senior national team, as he will be getting game time at the club. “I won’t say he failed there [in Algeria] because he started very well, but things started to change.
“I think being back home is going to help him because he is going to get game time, and he needs to work hard to get back to the national team by scoring goals for the club... if you are not doing that at the club level, don’t expect to be in the national team.”
