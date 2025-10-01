Magesi will work hard to defend cup – Chipezeze

Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has emphasised that it will take only hard work for the team to go all the way to defend their Carling Knockout Cup title this season.
Dikwena tša Meetse will start their title defence against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday at 6pm.
Chipezeze believes that doing well in this competition could see a change in the team’s fortunes in the Betway Premiership after they got off to a slow start. “The defending champion tag is one thing, and, as a group, we just need to take this as a new opportunity because you can see we brought in new players who are trying to fit into the squad,” he told the media on Tuesday.
“Pressure is always going to be there; we know that. We just have to go out there and produce good performances for our supporters. We need to show hard work because everyone knows what we are capable of doing and the team we are facing. They have experience, and they are playing at home and working extra hard. You can’t relax.”
Magesi are sitting second from the bottom in the league after one win in nine matches, but Chipezeze, 35, is confident they will go far again in the competition and that they need to change things around like they did last term.
“We are hoping for the same as last time. We started with Orlando Pirates away, and now we are starting in Durban against AmaZulu, and we are coming from setbacks in the league,” he said.
“So, we are just going to take this game as preparation for the upcoming [league] fixtures. Like I said, it is hard work. We can’t achieve anything without hard work, and we as players know what we need to do. We just need to go out there and show the desire and hunger to win.”
The Zimbabwean international was outstanding for Magesi in the Carling cup, walking away with four man-of-the-match accolades that earned him R400,000.
Chipezeze said the accolades inspired him to repeat the same heroics to help the club defend its title. “It’s pressure on its own because now you have to maintain [the successes]. Like I said, it comes with hard work because you can’t say, ‘Last season I did well, so I must relax’. The work continues.”
Carling Knockout first round fixtures
Friday: Durban v Polokwane, Chatsworth (3pm)
Saturday: Pirates v Siwelele, Orlando (3pm); Sundowns v Gallants, Lucas Moripe (8pm); Orbit v Galaxy, Olympia Park (3pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (6pm)
Sunday: Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Cape Town (3pm); Bay v Chippa, Umhlathuze Sports Complex (3pm); AmaZulu v Magesi, Moses Mabhida (6pm).
SowetanLIVE
Magesi will work hard to defend cup – Chipezeze
Struggling Dikwena face AmaZulu test in opening round
Image: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix
