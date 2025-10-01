Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef is targeting a return to winning ways in the Betway Premiership against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
The Glamour Boys saw their strong start in the league hit a stumbling block after losing 1-3 to Sekhukhune United and drawing 1-1 with Marumo Gallants. They also drew with Mamelodi Sundowns on August 27.
Ben Youssef said they can't afford to drop more points, especially at home, as they aim to bounce back.
“I think AmaZulu are one of the best teams in the league. We know that we started well, but we've dropped recently after we lost against Sekhukhune and drew with Gallants. Now we have to come back and win this game.”
Ben Youssef also identified the lack of killing games as their main reason for dropping points, but they are working hard to get it right.
“The only problem we have now is the last third. We create a lot of opportunities every game, but we don't score a lot of goals. Like in our last game against Gallants, when we scored the first goal, you then got three opportunities to score the second and finish the game, but you didn't score,” he said.
“You will always have a difficult situation where you can concede at any moment and it happened in that game. We focus on everything, but we focus more on the final third and I think we have to work a lot on that.”
Amakhosi will welcome back Khanyisa Mayo, who missed their CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary match 5-4 penalty victory against Kabuscorp at home this past weekend, as he is not registered for the competition.
Ben Youssef also hinted at giving a debut to new signing Ethan Chislett, who has yet to play since his move during the off-season.
SowetanLIVE
Amakhosi's goal is to return to early league form
Caoch hints at giving new signing Ethan Chislett his first run against Amazulu
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
