Mdaka stays optimistic despite Amajita's opening loss
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Following Amajita's 1-2 defeat to France in their opening match of the U-20 Fifa World Cup on Monday at Estadio El Teniente in Chile, coach Raymond Mdaka is still hopeful they can win the remaining two matches and qualify for the knockout stage.
Amajita will play New Caledonia on Friday in a must-win match and USA on Sunday in their final fixture of Group E. USA thumped New Caledonia 9-1 in their opening match and currently lead the group tied with France on three points.
Anthony Bermont opened the scoring for France in the 25th minute which was cancelled by Jody Ah Sheen’s penalty seven minutes later, but Lucas Michal got the winner late in the second half.
“Obviously if you lose your first game you look at the result what will happen and it always puts pressure on you when you play the second game, but it's a game of results we will see,” Mdaka told Safa media after the match.
“We are left with two games, we've three matches each and we can still move and be able to qualify.”
SA Africa put up a brave performance and had their chances to score and this sets them up for better results against New Caledonia on Thursday (1am on Friday morning SA time) and the US on Sunday.
“Well, we knew it was going to be a tough game, they (France) are full of individual talented players. We knew how they would play, we just could not get it right from the first few minutes,” he said.
“We were not able to break the lines so we were able to attack but as time went on we started getting well but the biggest challenge I could say was us maybe giving them too much space. If you look at the first goal we conceded, we gave them too much space, we were not pressing enough and those are some of the things that happen when you communicate less in the field of play.
“Even the second goal was a question of us giving them too much space.”
Mdaka was also pleased with the effort his boys put in the match and felt they were unlucky to lose after they missed chances.
“It is something that our players need to grow on to say once we get the chance we need to finish. We learn from our mistakes, I think we gave a good effort. It is just that this is not what we wanted. We always want to see ourselves getting something and if we get a draw it will give us an advantage of getting into the second round.”
