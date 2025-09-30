McKenzie to launch investigation into Bafana World Cup fiasco

Minister of sport Gayton McKenzie says his department will institute a thorough investigation into the incompetence at the South African Football Association (Safa) that led to Bafana Bafana being docked crucial points in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.

South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the global showpiece suffered a blow when Fifa announced on Monday that Bafana have been docked the three points they earned in a 2-0 victory against Lesotho in March.

In that match in Polokwane, Bafana fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who should have been suspended due to accumulating two yellow cards in previous Group C qualifiers.

With a 3-0 win awarded to Lesotho , Bafana (who drop from 17 to 14 points and a +8 goal difference to +3) moved from the top of Group C to second place behind Benin (14 points, +4 difference).

In a statement, McKenzie his department is going to get to the bottom of the matter.