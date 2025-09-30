The Buccaneers have been solid defensively, but against Galaxy, they won't have it easy, as they come up against a free-scoring side, and this will be the real test for their defence.
In five matches, the Rockets have found the back of the net 13 times, and the Pirates' defence will have to be at its best to stop them.
Since suffering two successive defeats in their opening matches, the Soweto Giants have won all their four league matches without conceding a goal.
The Rockets, on the other side, are unbeaten in their last five games with four wins and a draw. Mahlambi said they are not fazed by facing the Buccaneers in Orlando, as they plan to continue with their momentum.
“We are expecting an interesting match because we are prepared to go there and get the three points,” he said.
“They are not going to make it easy for us, but we are also going to make sure that we get into the field and fight to come back with a victory. If not, then we can settle for a draw, because after we push so hard and then we go there and suffer a defeat, it will disrupt our momentum.”
Mahlambi vows to stay grounded as he sparkles
Breakout talent is keeping his head down, focusing on more wins for the club
Image: Jana Kotze/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy's exciting youngster Seluleko Mahlambi has vowed not to allow the recent impressive performances to get into his head as he aims to continue with that and help the club win more matches.
Mahlambi, 21, has been outstanding for the Rockets this campaign following his promotion from the DStv Diski Challenge team at the end of last term.
In seven appearances in the Betway Premiership, the midfielder has found the back of the net four times and provided two assists.
“I'm very happy with my performance; at the same time, I don't want that to get into my head. It's just to continue with what I'm doing,” Mahlambi told Sowetan on Monday.
“Some of the things I have been doing have surprised me, but I think there is still more to come. I hope I can continue showing the same performance throughout the season.
“My wish is to also stay injury-free because that will take me backwards.”
Mahlambi, the younger brother of Phakamani, wants to continue with that impressive performance when they visit Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening (7.30pm) and inspire his side to a victory.
