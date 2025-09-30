Lesotho FA rejoices at Mokoena ruling as Bafana lose points

The Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) says it feels vindicated after Fifa sanctioned Bafana Bafana with a three-point deduction over the Teboho Mokoena saga, blowing wide open the qualifying group for next year’s World Cup.
Safa, meanwhile, has vowed to file an appeal.
The LeFA secretary, Mokhosi Mohapi, told Sowetan yesterday they welcomed the ruling, which meant Bafana dropped to second place in Group C behind Benin on goal difference, paying the heavy price for fielding Mokoena when he was suspended against Likuena in the March qualifier in Polokwane.
“Fifa has done well to respect its own regulations,” Mohapi said.
“We had always maintained that our pursuit of this case had nothing to do with South Africa. Lesotho is a bona fide member of Fifa and we played the rightful role to ensure the football rules are respected. We are happy to have been vindicated.”
Lesotho moved to nine points after being awarded a 3-0 win, while Bafana’s goal difference dropped drastically from +8 to +3, leaving Benin in pole position. Should Benin win their remaining two matches, they will seal the ticket to North America, but Bafana still have a chance as they face already-eliminated Zimbabwe and second-place hopefuls Rwanda next month.
Pressure on Fifa had been mounting in the months before Monday’s ruling and Mohapi said while justice delayed is not justice denied, he would have preferred that the sanction be made earlier.
“We would have loved to have played the last matches earlier this month with the case finalised already. We would have approached the games differently, knowing we had nine points. But the group is now interesting because four of the five teams all have a chance going into the last matches,” Mohapi said.
Mohapi reiterated he had no hard feelings towards Bafana.
“If Bafana eventually make it as the group winners, I will buy their shirt and support them at the World Cup because they would have earned their place. Mr [Hugo] Broos should know I was not talking nonsense when I said SA has a case to answer. I now feel fulfilled.”
Bafana face Zimbabwe on October 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium and Rwanda on October 14 at Mbombela Stadium.
Fifa also confirmed that Safa has been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs (about R216,000) while Mokoena, who was not selected for Bafana's next match against Benin in March after the mistake was picked up, escaped with a warning.
“We are deeply disappointed with the unprecedented outcome noting that it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons. We have requested written reasons and intend to lodge a formal appeal within the prescribed 10-day period,” Safa said in a statement but was silent on what action would be taken against officials who didn’t pick up the error. - Additional reporting by Neville Khoza
Lesotho FA rejoices at Mokoena ruling as Bafana lose points
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
