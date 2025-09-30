“We’ve got to make sure that it [relegation] doesn’t happen again, but those psychological scars of the last three seasons are still there, and we’ve got to change that mindset now to become challengers and not a team that fights relegation.
Larsen vows to change Venda's relegation mindset
Image: Darren Stewart
Venda coach Clinton Larsen says he is working hard to change the mindset of his players from fighting relegation to becoming challengers in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).
Venda suffered their second defeat in the league this season when they lost 1-3 to Hungry Lions at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday and remain at 11 on the MFC table.
Larsen feels his players still have the mentality of fighting relegation in previous but is confident he will change that thinking around and start challenging for the title.
“The mistakes we made were not what we see from our team every week, so we would like to forget this one and move on to the next. It is five games now, I always like to say we must not forget where the club has come from in the past three seasons,” Larsen said.
“We’ve got to make sure that it [relegation] doesn’t happen again, but those psychological scars of the last three seasons are still there, and we’ve got to change that mindset now to become challengers and not a team that fights relegation.
“It’s something we are working very hard to try to achieve, but with this group of players I’m very confident that they will get the result we want and it will be stronger in the future.”
Lions coach Henri Basie was pleased with his team’s results, especially as it was an away game, and urged his side to build on their win going forward. “To come to Venda is not easy, and to get some points here is very difficult, but we are happy with the results and the performance,” Basie said.
“Look, we need to get the consistency right, we got four [points] on the road, so we are happy. It is difficult to play away games. We are lucky we got the three points, and we can move forward. They got the penalty in the first 10 minutes, and they didn’t score. We got our chances and we scored, and that’s the difference.”
Meanwhile, Casric Stars maintained their lead at the top of the table following their 2-1 win over Lerumo Lions, while there was also a victory for second-place Milford, who beat struggling Cape Town City 1-0.
Results: Kruger 1-1 University of PTA; Leicesterford 1-0 Leopards; Upington 2-1 Wanderers; Venda 1-3 Lions; Milford 1-0 CPT City; Casric 2-1 Lerumo; Highbury 1-1 Bees; Gomora 2-1 Baroka.
