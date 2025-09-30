Soccer

I need to be more clinical in the final third – Du Preez

Striker admits lack of composure is costing goals for Chiefs

30 September 2025 - 07:15
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs during the CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Kabuscorp at Soccer City, Johannesburg on 27 September 2025
Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs during the CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Kabuscorp at Soccer City, Johannesburg on 27 September 2025
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez has identified composure in front of goal as something that is lacking in his game.

Du Preez has struggled for game time this season at Amakhosi, making just five appearances across all competitions with only two starts, which came in the last two matches against Marumo Gallants and Kabuscorp.

The 28-year-old has vowed to work hard on converting the chances they create to help the club win more games this campaign.

“Looking at my games, even the past few seasons show that we've been creating chances. It's just that composure when I'm in the final third [is lacking]. Collectively, we are working on it,” Du Preez told the media yesterday.

“I need to work hard on converting the chances we create.”

Du Preez will hope for another opportunity when Chiefs host AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening as they look to return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Gallants last week.

Having partnered with Khanyisa Mayo against Gallants in the league and Glody Lilepo in the CAF Confederation Cup against Kabuscorp, Du Preez said he doesn't mind being partnered with either.

“We have a lot of players up front such as Mayo and [Flávio] Silva. They are good and big strikers. My role in that position, whether I play on the left or number nine, depends on where the coach wants me on the day,” he said.

“Playing with Mayo, [Wandile] Duba and Silva, those strikers can keep the ball; even Tashreeq Morris is big.

“I can play with any of them. My strength is getting behind defenders and creating chances.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs defender Dillon Solomons said they will have to get back to winning ways in the league against Usuthu.

Chiefs have collected just two points in their past three home league matches after drawing with Sundowns on August 27, losing to Sekhukhune on September 16 and drawing with Marumo last Wednesday.

SowetanLIVE

Fifa sanctions Bafana with three-point deduction for fielding Mokoena

As expected, world football governing body Fifa has sanctioned Bafana Bafana with a three-point deduction for fielding Teboho Mokoena when he was ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs turn focus on AmaZulu after CAF victory

Chiefs beat Angolan side Kabuscorp 1-0 in the second leg of the Confederation Cup second preliminary round at FNB Stadium over the weekend to force ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ouaddou calls for cool heads amid Bucs blistering form

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has called for humility amid the club's recent blistering form, particularly their humiliation of Lesotho side ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life