I need to be more clinical in the final third – Du Preez
Striker admits lack of composure is costing goals for Chiefs
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez has identified composure in front of goal as something that is lacking in his game.
Du Preez has struggled for game time this season at Amakhosi, making just five appearances across all competitions with only two starts, which came in the last two matches against Marumo Gallants and Kabuscorp.
The 28-year-old has vowed to work hard on converting the chances they create to help the club win more games this campaign.
“Looking at my games, even the past few seasons show that we've been creating chances. It's just that composure when I'm in the final third [is lacking]. Collectively, we are working on it,” Du Preez told the media yesterday.
“I need to work hard on converting the chances we create.”
Du Preez will hope for another opportunity when Chiefs host AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening as they look to return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Gallants last week.
