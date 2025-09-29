After suffering their first defeat of the season in the Betway Premiership after losing 0-1 to Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler admits being disappointed with the results but praised his players' efforts.
Babina Noko saw their unbeaten run in the league ended and dropped to second place in the log table.
Simon Ramabu scored the only goal of the match in the first half to guide Polokwane to their fourth win of the season and to move to fourth place on the log table with 15 points.
"We wanted to extend our lead. There is no monkey off our back. I want to win. I want to keep going and I want to keep the record going. Disappointed with the results. And the players, I can't fault them for the effort. The effort they have given me is absolutely superb, but today [Saturday], like I said, we needed certain finer details that they struggled to produce," Tinkler told the media after the game.
"The areas of concern are playing against teams that crowd their box and us not finding solutions to break them down and that was the problem we had against Chippa [United] and today, so those are areas in our game that we have to work on at training, which we didn't really have ahead of this game."
Meanwhile, Rise and Shine coach Phuti Mohafe was full of praise for his players after ending Babina Noko's dominance over them in the Premiership.
"It's a big win for us beating a team that has been abusing us for a while. Since Sekhukhune and Polokwane got into the Premiership, I don't remember us beating them," Mohafe said.
SowetanLIVE
Tinkler praises his players despite loss to Polokwane
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
