Soccer

Ouaddou calls for cool heads amid Bucs blistering form

Pirates now shift focus to TS Galaxy in league clash

29 September 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Mbule challenges Thabang Klaas of Lioli. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he is happy to see Mbule enjoying his game.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has called for humility amid the club's recent blistering form, particularly their humiliation of Lesotho side Lioli.

Pirates thumped Lioli 4-0 in the second leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary phase at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, stretching their unbeaten streak to nine matches now in all competitions, where they've scored an impressive 18 goals in the process with only two conceded. Tshepang Moreni and Yanela Mbuthuma netted a brace apiece against Lioli.

Pirates had drubbed Lioli 3-0 in the first leg at Free State Stadium the previous weekend, making it a 7-0 aggregate victory. The Sea Robbers host TS Galaxy, who in their own right are in great form,  at Orlando Stadium in the domestic league tomorrow night (7.30pm). Galaxy thumped AmaZulu 3-1 in their last outing at home to take their unbeaten run in the league to five matches with four wins and a draw.

Sipho had a good performance. It's good for him to have time like that. I like it when I see him smiling and enjoying his game...that's what we want as a team.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

"We have to stay humble in good times. It's a normal win [referring to thumping Lioli]. If Pirates are not able to win against that team [Lioli], we should be worried, so it's just a normal win for us and it's not something exceptional. The first round is now behind us and now our focus is on the league and from there we will see how the second round goes,'' Ouaddou stated.

The Pirates coach reserved special plaudit for "one of the best players in the country" in midfield maestro Sipho Mbule, suggesting the 27-year-old's happiness was important for the team. "Sipho had a good performance. It's good for him to have time like that. I like it when I see him smiling and enjoying his game...that's what we want as a team,'' Ouaddou said.

"He's a fantastic player. Let's say that he's one of the best players in SA football. When I see him happy, I am also happy. I can say that it was a bit difficult for him in the first half because Lioli deployed a lowblock and it was not easy for him to find spaces."

