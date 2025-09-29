Soccer

Fifa sanctions Bafana with three-point deduction for fielding Mokoena

29 September 2025 - 17:45
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Lehlohonolo Matsau of Lesotho in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C win at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane March 21.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

As expected, world football governing body Fifa has sanctioned Bafana Bafana with a three-point deduction for fielding Teboho Mokoena when he was ineligible to play against Lesotho back in March.

Bafana fielded Mokoena when he should have been suspended for the 2-0 victory in Polokwane. The midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards in the two previous World Cup qualifiers, meaning he should have sat out the next match, but in an administration gaffe not picked up by Safa officials, coach Hugo Broos fielded the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder in that match.

Fifa's decision came on the back of loud protests from Bafana's Group C opponents, who include Benin, Nigeria and Rwanda. Bafana, who were top of the group on 17 points, have now dropped to second place behind Benin on goal difference, thanks to Fifa awarding a 3-0 win to Lesotho, which meant SA lose the two goals they scored against Likuena, and have now conceded nine goals, pushing their goal difference to +3 behind Benin's +4.

Lesotho will move to nine points, but apart from Benin, the real danger for Broos's team will come from Nigeria and Rwanda, who are both on 11 points and have now been given a real lifeline.

Bafana will now have to win their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda next month, and hope Benin do not win theirs, to qualify for next year's World Cup in North America.

The parties were notified of the terms of the Fifa disciplinary committee’s decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have 10 days to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, will subsequently be published on Fifa.com.
The statement

SA face Zimbabwe on October 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium and Rwanda on October 14 at Mbombela Stadium.

Fifa also confirmed on Monday afternoon that Safa has been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs (about R216,000) while Mokoena, who was not selected for Bafana's next match against Benin in March after the mistake was picked up, escaped with a warning.

"The Fifa disciplinary committee has sanctioned the South African Football Association [Safa] for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v. Lesotho match played on 21 March 2025 in the Fifa World Cup 2026™ preliminary competition, thereby breaching article 19 of the Fifa disciplinary code [FDC] and article 14 of the Fifa World Cup 2026™ preliminary competition regulations," the statement read.

"The parties were notified of the terms of the Fifa disciplinary committee’s decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have 10 days to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, will subsequently be published on Fifa.com. The forfeiture decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the Fifa appeal committee."

Safa head of legal Poobalan Govindasamy and CEO Lydia Monyepao could not be reached for comment on Monday.

SowetanLIVE

