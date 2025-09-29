He only made five appearances in the Betway Premiership and he is yet to score, with only a single assist.
“I didn't start the season very well, that's why the coach (Nasreddine Nabi) ended up taking me out of the team because I was not giving him what he wanted,” Duba told the media on Monday.
“But I'm still working on myself to be better and getting back to the starting line-up. I think every coach needs a striker who scores goals in his team because Flávio [Silva] and [Khanyisa] Mayo got into the team and they scored and I was not doing that.
“But with the tactics and other things, I was doing it very well. It was just a matter of finding the back of the net.”
Duba also admitted he is feeling pressure of playing for a big team like Amakhosi, where you need to deliver every time you are on the field, but promised he is working hard to get back to his previous form.
“As a Kaizer Chiefs player, you know there is always going to be pressure, but you have to play under pressure. Being a striker is not easy because if you are not scoring for two days, it's a big issue. You know how our fans are, if you don't score, you go out,” he said.
After missing the previous league match against Marumo Gallants, Duba will hope to be in the starting line-up when Chiefs host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
“Every team when they come to play against Chiefs, they give their best, it is not going to be an easy game. Even though they lost their previous match coming into this one, they will want to win it.”
SowetanLIVE
Duba eyes starting XI comeback after early season setback
Image: Veli Nhlapo
