Chiefs turn focus on AmaZulu after CAF victory

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze hasn't hidden that advancing to the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round has mitigated stress, hoping they'll carry the momentum into their next fixture against AmaZulu in the domestic league at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Chiefs beat Angolan side Kabuscorp 1-0 in the second leg of the Confederation Cup second preliminary round at FNB Stadium over the weekend to force the tie into penalties, where they triumphed 5-4, as it finished 1-all on aggregate following their 1-0 defeat in the away leg the previous weekend. Glody Lilepo scored the game's solitary goal.
"First of all, we have to be honest, it's a very big relief to go to the next round because you have to create that momentum, that positive momentum into the mind of every player. At training the mood is going to be lighter than the previous days," Kaze said.
"However, we still need to continue working hard to keep this momentum alive, especially going to our next game against AmaZulu on Wednesday."
Amakhosi's Confederation Cup start was marred by off-field drama as their coach Nasreddine Nabi did not travel for the first leg in Angola because the club ascertained that he didn't have a valid coaching licence to sit on the bench for CAF fixtures, prompting them to suspend him, with his assistants Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef steering the ship.
Chiefs drew 1-all at home to Marumo Gallants in what was the second game Kaze and Khalil were in charge of last Wednesday.
Last Friday, this publication reported that Nabi had notified the Chiefs management that he wanted to see out his contract that expires at the end of the season. It's believed that he had initially offered to resign.
The club's hierarchy is said to have turned down the Tunisian coach's offer to return, fearing the relationship was now beyond repair. Chiefs are expected to play their fourth game without Nabi, who last worked when they lost 3-1 to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium two weeks ago, against AmaZulu tomorrow as it remains unclear whether Amakhosi are making any headway in convincing him to agree on a termination.
Meanwhile, against Usuthu, Amakhosi will welcome back new forward Khanyisa Mayo, who scored on debut against Marumo last week, having missed the Kuboscorp tie at the weekend as a result of joining post the period of registering players for CAF competitions.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs turn focus on AmaZulu after CAF victory
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze hasn't hidden that advancing to the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round has mitigated stress, hoping they'll carry the momentum into their next fixture against AmaZulu in the domestic league at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Chiefs beat Angolan side Kabuscorp 1-0 in the second leg of the Confederation Cup second preliminary round at FNB Stadium over the weekend to force the tie into penalties, where they triumphed 5-4, as it finished 1-all on aggregate following their 1-0 defeat in the away leg the previous weekend. Glody Lilepo scored the game's solitary goal.
"First of all, we have to be honest, it's a very big relief to go to the next round because you have to create that momentum, that positive momentum into the mind of every player. At training the mood is going to be lighter than the previous days," Kaze said.
"However, we still need to continue working hard to keep this momentum alive, especially going to our next game against AmaZulu on Wednesday."
Amakhosi's Confederation Cup start was marred by off-field drama as their coach Nasreddine Nabi did not travel for the first leg in Angola because the club ascertained that he didn't have a valid coaching licence to sit on the bench for CAF fixtures, prompting them to suspend him, with his assistants Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef steering the ship.
Chiefs drew 1-all at home to Marumo Gallants in what was the second game Kaze and Khalil were in charge of last Wednesday.
Last Friday, this publication reported that Nabi had notified the Chiefs management that he wanted to see out his contract that expires at the end of the season. It's believed that he had initially offered to resign.
The club's hierarchy is said to have turned down the Tunisian coach's offer to return, fearing the relationship was now beyond repair. Chiefs are expected to play their fourth game without Nabi, who last worked when they lost 3-1 to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium two weeks ago, against AmaZulu tomorrow as it remains unclear whether Amakhosi are making any headway in convincing him to agree on a termination.
Meanwhile, against Usuthu, Amakhosi will welcome back new forward Khanyisa Mayo, who scored on debut against Marumo last week, having missed the Kuboscorp tie at the weekend as a result of joining post the period of registering players for CAF competitions.
SowetanLIVE
Duba eyes starting XI comeback after early season setback
Seven-star Pirates torch Lioli to keep Champions League dream alive
Sundowns cruise past Richards Bay to go top of the log, Sekhukhune handed first league defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos