Cardoso heaps praise on Santos after Bay thumping

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is excited with the impact new signing Nuno Santos is making already and feels he will be key for them this season.
The midfielder joined Masandawana on the transfer deadline day last week from Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães.
He marked his arrival with a man of the match performance during their 4-1 thumping of Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to return to the summit of the table in the Betway Premiership.
Cardoso said that with time, the midfielder will have more impact.
"His former club needed to release some players to make money. Nuno wanted a challenge abroad with different opportunities and after our Fifa World Cup campaign, the Sundowns name convinced him and also that I am a Portuguese coach. People must also understand that it is not easy to bring these kind of players here," Cardoso explained to the media after the match.
"I think we are privileged to have the opportunity to have these players [including Miguel Reisinho] here, let's hope they can impact the team as we want them to do. But also, let's hope that those who are here keep impacting the team and those who are looking for a space raise the level.
"With the loss of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, the injury of Themba [Zwane] and the loss of [Khuliso] Mudau, now with the injury of Thapelo [Morena] and others, the team lost shape.To replace those players ... it takes time."
Tashreeq Matthews scored a brace, while the other goals were scored by defender Malibongwe Khoza and Iqraam Rayners, who found the back of the net from the penalty spot.
Gabadinho Mhango found the consolation goal for the men from KwaZulu-Natal.
