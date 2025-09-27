Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Richards Bay 4-1 to return to winning ways and climbed to the Betway Premiership summit as Sekhukhune United were handed their first league defeat of the season.
Sundowns, who were stunned by Golden Arrows midweek, claimed the maximum points against the Natal Rich Boyz at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Tashreeq Matthews scored a brace while the other goals were scored by young defender Malibongwe Khoza and Iqraam Rayners, who found the back of net from the penalty spot.
Experienced striker Gabadinho Mhango found the consolation goal for the men from KwaZulu-Natal.
The match delivered four goals in the opening half, with Matthews opening the scoring on 15 minutes, after he connected well with a good cross by new signing Nuno Santos, who showed glimpses of a good player and was awarded the Man of the Match accolade.
Sundowns cruise past Richards Bay to go top of the log, Sekhukhune handed first league defeat
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Santos earned his maiden start for Masandawana after he came on as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.
Khoza doubled Sundowns’ lead after Bay failed to decisively clear the ball after a corner kick by the hosts on 27 minutes.
Rayners scored his sixth league goal for the campaign from the penalty spot after Khuliso Mudau was brought down inside the box with four minutes to play before the halftime break.
Matthews completed his brace just after the hour mark, pouncing on a rebound ball which had hit the crossbar.
Earlier on, Sekhukhune suffered a 1-0 loss to Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Simon Ramabu scored the only goal to hand Babina Noko their first loss in nine league outings.
Sundowns lead the standings with 21 points, one point ahead of Sekhukhune who have a game in hand.
Meanwhile, Durban City moved to third place on the log table after their 3-1 victory over Magesi FC at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.
Magesi opened the scoring through Wonderboy Makhubu but City came back stronger in the second half as Samkelo Maseko, Saziso Magawana and Letsie Koapeng all found the back of the net to give Gavin Hunt’s side the maximum points.
Also, Arrows continued their winning ways by beating rookies Orbit College 3-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium.
