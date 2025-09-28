Soccer

Haaland’s goal numbers are ‘insane’, says Man City manager Guardiola

‘We can joke, but it’s really incredible,’ says boss after striker scores in fourth straight league game

By Chiranjit Ojha - 28 September 2025 - 15:34
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's fifth goal in their Premier League win against Burnley at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's fifth goal in their Premier League win against Burnley at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland's numbers were “insane” after the forward scored a late brace in Saturday's 5-1 win over Burnley, taking the Norway international to a league-best eight goals from six matches.

Haaland has scored in four straight league games as City bounced back from back-to-back losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion with a 3-0 win over Manchester United and a draw at Arsenal before thrashing Burnley.

Earlier this month, Haaland became the quickest player to score 50 Champions League goals, when he reached the milestone in his 49th appearance in the competition during City's 2-0 win over Napoli.

“The numbers are insane. We can joke, but it's really incredible,” Guardiola said after Saturday's game.

Haaland, who was back in action after missing a midweek 2-0 League Cup win at Huddersfield Town due to a back injury, also assisted Matheus Nunes in scoring City's second goal against Burnley.

“We are creating a good team spirit,” Guardiola said of City's return to form.

“I think in the United game, the team showed another way, another body language. Even [while] not playing well against Arsenal, how they defended, how they helped each other, it's the key for everything.” 

Reuters

Real Madrid begin Champions League bid with Mbappé under the spotlight

Arteta out to change Arsenal’s history as league phase of Europe’s top interclub competition gets under way.
Sport
1 week ago

Champions Liverpool armed with new weapons but repeat act will be tough

Armed with about £260m (R6.2bn) worth of new signings, Liverpool have spared no expense in trying to ensure last season's Premier League title marked ...
Sport
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor