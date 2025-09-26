They remain the only team to have not recorded a defeat this season and currently have 20 points from eight matches and lead second-placed Sundowns by two.
Against Chippa, they had to come back from a goal down to force a draw and could have won it right at the end had Bradley Grobler's penalty in injury time not been saved by the Chilli Boys goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler said he can't fault the commitment shown by the players.
“We had a chance to win right at the end with another penalty, but unfortunately, that didn't happen,” Tinkler told the media after the match.
“I can't fault the boys for the effort, but disappointment from all of us, technical staff and players, for not having collected three points."
This season, Sekhukhune have mastered the art of scoring late to win or draw matches, having done so against Chippa, Golden Arrows, AmaZulu and Magesi, and Tinkler has explained what has been key for their fighting spirit.
“I think that we will always look to find a way to win irrespective of whether we are down or not, players keep on pushing,” he said.
“The guys who started and the guys who came on are looking to contribute to the success of the club.”
Tinkler will again rely on Grobler for goals, with the veteran striker enjoying a rich vein of form after scoring the equaliser against the Chilli Boys to net his sixth league goal.
Meanwhile, Chippa will look to build on that result when they host Stellenbosch at Buffalo City Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Sekhukhune hope to remain on top
Image: Philip Maeta
After playing to a 1-1 draw with Chippa United in their Betway Premiership match on Wednesday, Sekhukhune United will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they face Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm to tighten their grip on the top spot.
With Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs dropping points in their midweek matches, Babina Noko failed to take advantage and increase their lead at the top after they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw.
They remain the only team to have not recorded a defeat this season and currently have 20 points from eight matches and lead second-placed Sundowns by two.
Against Chippa, they had to come back from a goal down to force a draw and could have won it right at the end had Bradley Grobler's penalty in injury time not been saved by the Chilli Boys goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler said he can't fault the commitment shown by the players.
“We had a chance to win right at the end with another penalty, but unfortunately, that didn't happen,” Tinkler told the media after the match.
“I can't fault the boys for the effort, but disappointment from all of us, technical staff and players, for not having collected three points."
This season, Sekhukhune have mastered the art of scoring late to win or draw matches, having done so against Chippa, Golden Arrows, AmaZulu and Magesi, and Tinkler has explained what has been key for their fighting spirit.
“I think that we will always look to find a way to win irrespective of whether we are down or not, players keep on pushing,” he said.
“The guys who started and the guys who came on are looking to contribute to the success of the club.”
Tinkler will again rely on Grobler for goals, with the veteran striker enjoying a rich vein of form after scoring the equaliser against the Chilli Boys to net his sixth league goal.
Meanwhile, Chippa will look to build on that result when they host Stellenbosch at Buffalo City Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Mabasa urges Bucs to go one step further
No end in sight to Nabi-Chiefs impasse
Cardoso pledges to change Downs' playing style
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos