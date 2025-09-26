No end in sight to Nabi-Chiefs impasse

He is understood to have responded to the suspension threat by offering to walk away instead but, surprisingly, Sowetan understands his representatives told the Chiefs hierarchy he would like to rescind that offer and see off the remainder of his contract, which ends in June.
Chiefs, however, believe the relationship is beyond salvation, but there have not been official discussions to agree on termination. Effectively, Nabi has not worked since Chiefs 1-3 loss to Sekhukhune United on September 16.
It is thought a formal disciplinary hearing into the coach's qualification is seen as the next step to resolve the impasse, and that could lead to an outright dismissal because Nabi had been forewarned to get his papers in order.
But the situation could favour Nabi should Chiefs be eliminated by Kabuscorp tomorrow. “He won't be needing that licence if that's the case,” an informer said.
The club floundering under assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef is also not helping Chiefs' management's intention to force Nabi out, with his departure likely to be seen as another glaring failure to plan after the Tunisian oversaw preseason and new signings, only for the project to unravel so early in the season.
Chiefs are winless in three matches, and must score at least twice without conceding on Saturday to make the next round of the Confederation Cup.
“It is a very important game on Saturday, with high hopes to qualify for the next round,” Ben Youssef said following Chiefs' 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
“Last three games, we didn’t win, but the most important thing for us is the performance, then the result, because if we have good performances, the results will come.”
Encouragingly for Chiefs, one of their latest recruits Khanyisa Mayo opened his account on debut against Marumo, and Youssef said they expect a lot from him. “We need more from Mayo, because we know his quality and what he can do for the team.”
