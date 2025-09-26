Soccer

Mabasa urges Bucs to go one step further

But Basotho champions Lioli remain upbeat despite another mismatch looming

26 September 2025 - 08:24
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Tshegofatso Mabasa hopes Orlando Pirates will go all the way and clinch the most prestigious club competition in African football.
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has lauded their CAF Champions League first preliminary round first leg 3-0 win over Lioli of Lesotho as a "step in the right direction" as they hope to go all the way and clinch the most prestigious club competition in African football.

Pirates host Lioli in the second leg at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm). The Buccaneers had a brilliant Champions League campaign last season, reaching the semifinals, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Pyramids of Egypt.

"We know how far we went last season in the Champions League ... hopefully we can rectify our mistakes from last season, learn from them and continue to grow and hopefully go all the way this season. Winning the first leg 3-0 was just a first step in a very long journey but a step in the right direction, definitely," Mabasa, who netted a brace against Lioli in his hometown of Bloemfontein last Saturday, told the Pirates media team.

Heading into this clash, that's expected to be a walk in the park for them, the Sea Robbers are high in morale as they have now gone eight games without defeat with six wins and two draws in all competitions.

However, Lioli coach Bongani Maseko has refused to throw in the towel, despite the 3-0 defeat that was played at the Free State Stadium since Lesotho has no CAF-accredited stadiums. Lioli are seven-time Basotho champions, having won the last two editions of that tiny nation's domestic championships.

"I think first half is 3-0, it’s the second half now. We will try to look at the video, do our analysis and see where we can improve in the second-leg. We're still going to fight, the game is not over, there is still 90 minutes to go," Maseko said.

