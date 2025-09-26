Basie believes this is because they didn't play enough friendlies during their off-season, and match fitness is lacking . "We are already four years in this league. We can't say we are still finding our feet, but because it is early in the season, we didn't play enough [friendly] matches. Remember, we are from the Northern Cape and we don't get a lot of strong, friendly matches, especially since the ABC Motsepe League is closed," Basie told Sowetan yesterday.
Limping Hungry Lions go for the kill in Venda
Following Hungry Lions' slow start in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), coach Henry Basie is optimistic they will turn the corner soon.
Lions are sixth on the table with five points from four matches after recording a single victory, two draws and one defeat.
Basie believes this is because they didn't play enough friendlies during their off-season, and match fitness is lacking . "We are already four years in this league. We can't say we are still finding our feet, but because it is early in the season, we didn't play enough [friendly] matches. Remember, we are from the Northern Cape and we don't get a lot of strong, friendly matches, especially since the ABC Motsepe League is closed," Basie told Sowetan yesterday.
"Match fitness is always a problem. You only get the players to the level of fitness later on. The more game time they get, the better the players will get. That's where my arguing is coming from. It is still early days. The more they play, the better they will get."
Hungry Lions will visit Venda in the MFC league match at Thohoyandou Stadium at 3pm, with both teams tied on five points, and have scored twice and conceded twice each.
Basie said their approach is to try and get something out of the match away, and not fall behind from log leaders Casric Stars, who will host Lerumo Lions. Casric have made a promising start with three wins from four matches. They have 10 points, and lead second-placed Milford by one point.
"We need to go there and try to push for maximum points. If we can get that, it will be nice. For us, it is an away game, so we have to get something out of the match, not lose the game. That must be [our] approach," he said.
Fixtures
All matches will kickoff at 3pm
Today: Gomora v Baroka, TUT; Highbury v Bees, Gelvandale; Casric v Lerumo, Solomom Mahlangu
Tomorrow: Milford v CPT City, Richards Bay; Venda v Lions, Thohoyandou; Kruger v University of PTA, KaNyamazane
Sunday: Upington v Wanderers; Leicester v Leopards, Dobsonville.
