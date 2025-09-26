Soccer

Cardoso pledges to change Downs' playing style

Coach wants team to play as collective after Ribeiro exit

26 September 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Oumar Komara of Lamontville Golden Arrows fights for the ball with Lebo Mothiba of Sundowns during their league game this week.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has laid bare their intention to restructure the team to play more as a collective after the departure of Lucas Ribeiro, who embodied individual brilliance in the past two seasons.

Ribeiro, who had joined Sundowns from Belgian second-tier side SK Beveren in July 2023, bitterly terminated his contract with the Tshwane giants a few weeks ago to join Spanish second-tier outfit CyD Leonesa.

Sundowns have since signed Portuguese playmaker Nuno Santos from his native side Vitória Guimarães, and by yesterday they were working around the clock to conclude a deal with another Portuguese talent, Miguel Reisinho, who's a free agent.

The Portuguese pair operate as No.10s like Ribeiro, but Cardoso doesn't view them as the Brazilian's replacement, narrating how they aim to put the Ribeiro era behind them to play more as a team.

Every player has their own characteristics and neither Nuno nor Miguel has the characteristics that Lucas has. He [Ribeiro] was a very peculiar player but also the other ones are very peculiar.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

"No player will replace Lucas because that's not what we are looking for. We are not looking to replace Lucas [but] we are looking to reinforce the team and make it completely different," Cardoso said post their 1-0 defeat away to Golden Arrows, their maiden defeat in the league this season, on Wednesday.

"Every player has their own characteristics and neither Nuno nor Miguel has the characteristics that Lucas has. He [Ribeiro] was a very peculiar player but also the other ones are very peculiar.

"Sundowns will develop to be a different team, probably more collective even more than it was in the past because Lucas was a player that could solve problems alone and in this kind of games like today [against Arrows], probably he would have helped a lot because sometimes we were low-blocked and he's capable of finding spaces in behind the opponents' defence."

Cardoso emphasised that they had forgotten about the 26-year-old Ribeiro. "We are no longer relating to Lucas. Lucas for us is a wonderful memory, a good friend but he is past, so the team and us as coaches we don't relate with the past,'' the Sundowns coach stated.

League fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)

Tomorrow: Arrows v Orbit, King Zwelithini; Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba; Durban v Magesi, Chatsworth (8pm); Sundowns v Bay, Lucas Moripe (8pm).

Sunday: Siwelele v Marumo, Dr Molemela; Chippa v Stellenbosch, Buffalo City (5.45pm).

