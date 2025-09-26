"No player will replace Lucas because that's not what we are looking for. We are not looking to replace Lucas [but] we are looking to reinforce the team and make it completely different," Cardoso said post their 1-0 defeat away to Golden Arrows, their maiden defeat in the league this season, on Wednesday.
League fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)
Tomorrow: Arrows v Orbit, King Zwelithini; Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba; Durban v Magesi, Chatsworth (8pm); Sundowns v Bay, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
Sunday: Siwelele v Marumo, Dr Molemela; Chippa v Stellenbosch, Buffalo City (5.45pm).
Cardoso pledges to change Downs' playing style
Coach wants team to play as collective after Ribeiro exit
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has laid bare their intention to restructure the team to play more as a collective after the departure of Lucas Ribeiro, who embodied individual brilliance in the past two seasons.
Ribeiro, who had joined Sundowns from Belgian second-tier side SK Beveren in July 2023, bitterly terminated his contract with the Tshwane giants a few weeks ago to join Spanish second-tier outfit CyD Leonesa.
Sundowns have since signed Portuguese playmaker Nuno Santos from his native side Vitória Guimarães, and by yesterday they were working around the clock to conclude a deal with another Portuguese talent, Miguel Reisinho, who's a free agent.
The Portuguese pair operate as No.10s like Ribeiro, but Cardoso doesn't view them as the Brazilian's replacement, narrating how they aim to put the Ribeiro era behind them to play more as a team.
League fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)
Tomorrow: Arrows v Orbit, King Zwelithini; Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba; Durban v Magesi, Chatsworth (8pm); Sundowns v Bay, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
Sunday: Siwelele v Marumo, Dr Molemela; Chippa v Stellenbosch, Buffalo City (5.45pm).
