WATCH | Ben Youssef downplays Chiefs winless run, says 'good performances will bring results after'

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef insists he is not concerned by their recent slump which saw them fail to register a win across all competitions, saying he prefers to focus on the performance than results.
The Glamour Boys were held to a 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday to go three matches without a win. This follows their back-to-back defeats against Sekhukhune United in the league and Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg last week.
Chiefs looked to have done enough when Khanyisa Mayo netted in his debut in the first half before substitute Jaison Clifford found the equaliser 15 minutes from fulltime to share the points.
“I know that we have not won in the last three games, but the most important thing for us is the performance, rather than the result,” Ben Youssef told the media after the match.
“When we make a good performance the results will come after, if the performance is not good we will be worried. The team performed well today (Wednesday) and we were unlucky not to score more goals to win this game. We will correct the mistakes going forward.”
Ben Youssef also defended their approach after they used six defenders against Gallants, operating with a back three and two wing backs.
“The idea today is we played in a 3-4-3 with a high block to press Gallants higher because they are playing a game with short passes this season, without as many long balls,” he said.
“So, for that we tried to press them higher and recover the ball and I think we did that and got a lot of opportunities to score.”
With Mayo scoring his first goal before he was substituted, Ben Youssef is convinced that the striker will help them once he gets his full fitness.
“Mayo was waiting for his papers, now he is available to play in the PSL but he was not physically ready for 90 minutes.
“We prepared before the game for him to play 50 to 60 minutes. I think the performance from Mayo in his first game with the team, he did very well. We had a lot of opportunities and he scored his first goal. We need more from Mayo because we know his quality and what he can do for the team.”
