"For beating Sundowns, I wouldn't be looking at it as my former team and it'd feel bad if I want to gloat about beating Sundowns because this team has done so much for me and my family. I will always be grateful to this team. I never have feelings of thinking I am better or whatnot because I know this is a very powerful team," Mngqithi said.
The Abafana Bes'thende coach also underlined that Sundowns were still a strong team, despite his Arrows beating them. Mngqithi believes Sundowns' lack of proper preseason after participating at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA in June is disadvantaging them to a certain degree as they are yet to really hit their usual top form.
"I hear people saying this season is going to be something different, in my opinion I think this team is still very strong... it's just a matter of time [before they are untouchable again]," Mngqithi said.
"You must remember they didn't have a proper preseason and we're still capitalising on that. In the first 10 matches you can expect them not to be at their best and also the fact that they were at the Club World Cup took its toll, the adaptation from the Club World Cup alone should at least take close to a month for players to adapt well.
"I don't think they are where they are supposed to be and when I look at the recruitments they made, I also still feel they've done very well."
Arrows next face Orbit College at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
SowetanLIVE
No gloating from Mngqithi after Sundowns win
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has insisted that beating his former side, Mamelodi Sundowns, didn't feel any sweeter, suggesting he can't take pride in winning against a team that "has done so much for him and his family".
Junior Dion netted the only goal of the match as Arrows stunned Sundowns 1-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium on a rainy Wednesday afternoon. It was Sundowns' first league defeat of the campaign. Mngqithi returned to Arrows for his third spell at the club in March, three months after being sacked by Sundowns, ending his successful 10-year stay at Chloorkop.
"For beating Sundowns, I wouldn't be looking at it as my former team and it'd feel bad if I want to gloat about beating Sundowns because this team has done so much for me and my family. I will always be grateful to this team. I never have feelings of thinking I am better or whatnot because I know this is a very powerful team," Mngqithi said.
The Abafana Bes'thende coach also underlined that Sundowns were still a strong team, despite his Arrows beating them. Mngqithi believes Sundowns' lack of proper preseason after participating at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA in June is disadvantaging them to a certain degree as they are yet to really hit their usual top form.
"I hear people saying this season is going to be something different, in my opinion I think this team is still very strong... it's just a matter of time [before they are untouchable again]," Mngqithi said.
"You must remember they didn't have a proper preseason and we're still capitalising on that. In the first 10 matches you can expect them not to be at their best and also the fact that they were at the Club World Cup took its toll, the adaptation from the Club World Cup alone should at least take close to a month for players to adapt well.
"I don't think they are where they are supposed to be and when I look at the recruitments they made, I also still feel they've done very well."
Arrows next face Orbit College at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
SowetanLIVE
Amajita respect all U20 World Cup teams, but aim to be champs – Autata
Downs suffer first defeat of season as Mngqithi's Arrows hit target
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos