Ouaddou happy, lauds Bucs’ ‘fantastic boys’

The Sea Robbers next face Lioli from Lesotho in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm). “I'd like to congratulate my players for this win. I’m proud of them, and I’m a very happy coach because I have fantastic boys,” he said.
“They showed great character and personality, so we're going back to Johannesburg with happiness [having stayed in Free State for several days, starting by beating Lioli 3-0 in the Champions League first preliminary round first leg last Saturday].”
The Pirates coach reserved a special praise for Appollis, also appreciating the club's scouting department for “signing me quality players”, who fit like a glove in the club's Bucs’ style of play. “[Appollis] is a special player. It means that the scouting department of Orlando Pirates did well... they know exactly the kind of players they want for the club, for the identity of the club, and for the way that Pirates are playing,'' Ouaddou said.
“Not only him [Appollis], I think the quality of players Pirates signed this season is just fantastic, and I have told those who haven't played many games that everyone will have his time to play; they must be patient.”
Ouaddou suggested Siwelele gave them tough times, asserting the struggling outfit will turn things around if they continue to play like they did against the Soweto giants. Siwelele have now gone seven league games without a win with six defeats and one draw. “I’d like to congratulate Siwelele and their coach [Lehlohonolo Seema]. I don’t think this team will stay in this position, to be honest, if they continue to play like that.
“They will quickly move up. We had to wait until the second half where again we made some changes in order to find some verticality in their block and we succeeded, scoring from outside the box.”
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is basking in his side's recent purple patch, lauding his players as "fantastic boys" after grinding what's their fourth league win of the campaign away to Siwelele on Tuesday night.
The solitary strike by Oswin Appollis in the 80th minute was enough to give Pirates a 1-0 win over struggling Bloemfontein side at Free State Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak to eight games across all competitions.
