Having confidently asserted that many teams, including his own Golden Arrows, would come for perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns this season, coach Manqoba Mngqithi walked the talk to engineer a 1-0 win over his former side.
Junior Dion scored for Arrows as they handed Sundowns their maiden league defeat of the season, also ending their 14-game unbeaten run in the league that started last term on a rainy Heritage Day at King Zwelithini Stadium. Arrows’ win over Downs on Tuesday was only their third in the Betway Premiership this campaign.
PSL all-time top scorer Peter Shalulile, who’s recently been playing a minimal role at Sundowns, rarely started the game with the Tshwane giants’ leading scorer thus far this season, Iqraam Rayners, surprisingly not even in the match-day squad. Shalulile would be withdrawn for Lebo Mothiba in the 59th minute after a frustrating shift.
The Brazilians’ coach Miguel Cardoso handed a rare debut to DStv Diski Challenge star Bennet Mokoena, introducing him for Arthur Sales on the hour mark, alongside Mothobi Mvala, who replaced Keanu Cupido after he was stretchered off after colliding with Philani Kumalo.
Sundowns’ new signings Nuno Santos and Katlego Ntsabeleng started off the bench, with the latter, who was signed from his native Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães as Lucas Ribeiro’s replacement a few days ago, replacing Jayden Adams at the start of the second half to make his debut.
Ntsabeleng also eventually made his debut, replacing Tashreeq Matthews in the 78th minute. Conversely, the hosts’ starting XI had no major surprises at all. Abafana Bes’thende had a solid first half, managing to draw first blood via Junior Dion’s header from a corner-kick, neatly delivered by Philani Kumalo on the half-hour mark.
Netting his fourth league goal of the campaign, Dion rose highest in between Teboho Mokoena and Cupido to nod home what would remain the game’s only strike.
Downs suffer first defeat of season as Mngqithi's Arrows hit target
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Having confidently asserted that many teams, including his own Golden Arrows, would come for perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns this season, coach Manqoba Mngqithi walked the talk to engineer a 1-0 win over his former side.
Junior Dion scored for Arrows as they handed Sundowns their maiden league defeat of the season, also ending their 14-game unbeaten run in the league that started last term on a rainy Heritage Day at King Zwelithini Stadium. Arrows’ win over Downs on Tuesday was only their third in the Betway Premiership this campaign.
PSL all-time top scorer Peter Shalulile, who’s recently been playing a minimal role at Sundowns, rarely started the game with the Tshwane giants’ leading scorer thus far this season, Iqraam Rayners, surprisingly not even in the match-day squad. Shalulile would be withdrawn for Lebo Mothiba in the 59th minute after a frustrating shift.
The Brazilians’ coach Miguel Cardoso handed a rare debut to DStv Diski Challenge star Bennet Mokoena, introducing him for Arthur Sales on the hour mark, alongside Mothobi Mvala, who replaced Keanu Cupido after he was stretchered off after colliding with Philani Kumalo.
Sundowns’ new signings Nuno Santos and Katlego Ntsabeleng started off the bench, with the latter, who was signed from his native Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães as Lucas Ribeiro’s replacement a few days ago, replacing Jayden Adams at the start of the second half to make his debut.
Ntsabeleng also eventually made his debut, replacing Tashreeq Matthews in the 78th minute. Conversely, the hosts’ starting XI had no major surprises at all. Abafana Bes’thende had a solid first half, managing to draw first blood via Junior Dion’s header from a corner-kick, neatly delivered by Philani Kumalo on the half-hour mark.
Netting his fourth league goal of the campaign, Dion rose highest in between Teboho Mokoena and Cupido to nod home what would remain the game’s only strike.
Arrows made a lot of box entries and whipped in several promising crosses into the box. With the visitors’ left-back, Aubrey Modiba, regularly drifting inside the midfield, Arrows exploited the gap he left on the left flank as right-winger Siyanda Ndlovu found joy there.
Arrows also defended well in the first stanza, allowing Sundowns only one shot on target. Ronwen Williams made two great saves in stoppage time as Arrows never stopped threatening until the end.
SowetanLIVE
Road runner Mailula markets herself to sponsors by winning races
Ouaddou happy, lauds Bucs’ ‘fantastic boys’
Amajita coach Mdaka confident ahead of U-20 World Cup despite poor preparation
AmaTuks need to attack more in final third — Kopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos