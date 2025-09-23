Nabi didn't travel with Chiefs to Angola with the club putting him aside amid contract termination talks. Quizzed whether the Nabi matter had destabilised the team, Petersen insisted that as players they were only focused on playing football. Chiefs were drawn away to Stellenbosch in the first round of the Carling Knockout to start after the next Fifa break next month.
Petersen shuts down Nabi absence theory
'Our job is to play football, we respect every coach'
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has dismissed the notion that they do well when their coach Nasreddine Nabi, who's now believed to be negotiating a settlement to exit the club, is not around.
Chiefs, who host Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium in the league on Wednesday night off the back of two back-to-back defeats against Sekhukhune and Kabuscorp of Angola in the league and the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round, won their first three Betway Premiership fixtures when Nabi was on compassionate leave to be with his wife in his homeland of Tunisia after she had suffered a “critical accident”.
“We've always been the same when coach Nabi was there and when he wasn't there. For us, it's important to respect whoever is in charge because our job is to play football and listen to the coaches and do what we are instructed to do,'' Petersen said on the sidelines of the Carling Knockout launch and draw at FNB Stadium on Monday.
