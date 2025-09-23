Competing with Mudau, Morena upped my game — Mdunyelwa

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa has revealed how competing with Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena at the club helped him to improve his game.
The absence of Mudau at Sundowns at the beginning of the season, amidst contract talks, and the injury of Morena, saw Mdunyelwa starting to have some game time.
And he took the opportunity with both hands as he was also part of the Bafana Bafana Fifa World Cup qualifiers squad that played against Nigeria and Lesotho earlier this month.
Mdunyelwa, 26, said he learned a lot from both Mudau and Morena while he was not playing, and that has improved him significantly.
“It's learning, it's the ability to say now that I'm not playing, what I'm doing to keep myself active. It is to sit and learn from the ones that are ahead of you because when your turn comes, you also want to play and also want them to clap for you,” Mdunyelwa told the media after the Carling Knockout draw at FNB Stadium yesterday, where they will face Marumo Gallants in the last 16.
“It has improved me as a person to know when the stage is big, how to perform when you are playing big teams, you know how to stand your ground and how to bring your A game.”
The former Chippa United defender added what he cherishes the advice Mudau and Morena gave him while he was not playing.
"[They said] you must be yourself more than anything because they are who they are because they also had to be where I was before and they were granted opportunities by their seniors who were there before them. When my opportunity came, they just told me to go and enjoy doing what I do at training,” he said.
“We will all play according to the coach's [Miguel Cardoso] discretion, and we all know that we just have to wait for our turn and be patient enough to know that when the game comes, you are ready to give something to the club. As much as we are all professionals, we are Mamelodi Sundowns and we understand that we have to play for the club.”
League fixtures
Today: Siwelele v Pirates, Free State (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Arrows v Sundowns, King Zwelithini (3pm); Chiefs v Gallants, FNB (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Durban, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela (7.30pm); Bay v Magesi, Richards Bay (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Orbit v Polokwane, Olympia Park (7.30pm).
Saturday: Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Arrows v Orbit, King Zwelithini (3pm); Sundowns v Bay; Lucas Moripe (8pm); Durban v Magesi, Chatsworth (8pm).
Sunday: Siwelele v Gallants, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Buffalo City Municipality (5.30pm).
CAF Champions League First preliminary second leg
Saturday: Pirates v Lioli, Orlando Stadium (3pm)
CAF Confederation Cup First preliminary second leg
Saturday: Chiefs v Kabuscorp, FNB (3pm).
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
