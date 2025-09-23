Soccer

AmaTuks need to attack more in final third — Kopo

Varsity side trudge on with four draws in four matches

23 September 2025 - 11:55
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kwanele Kopo, head coach of University of Pretoria
University of Pretoria coach Kwanele Kopo has explained why he believes the team have struggled to knuckle down so far this season, having played stalemates in all four of their Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) fixtures.

“We play well, but maybe at the moment we are not doing enough in the final third. Hopefully it [efficiency in the final third] will come,” Kopo said.

“We spent a lot of time in the preseason assessing players. We had a big number of players, so we didn’t really get enough time in preseason to implement the plan...maybe it was in the last two weeks of the preseason where we tried to implement it. That’s why sometimes the players lack a little bit of confidence. We have to keep building our confidence.”

The AmaTuks mentor also believes it’s high time he established a consistent starting XI, insisting on the need to be efficient in the final third, having only scored three goals so far this season.

Veteran striker Prince Nxumalo, who won the MFC golden boot with 18 goals while he was still with JDR in the 2023/25 season, has scored two of AmaTuks’ three goals so far, with Luvuyo Phewa scoring the third.

“We have been making changes, so we really need to find our [consistent starting] XI, but I think the work that still needs to be done is more on attack, in the final third. Once we get our first win and start scoring some goals, our confidence will come back.”

AmaTuks’ results so far 

Saturday: Goalless draw against Hungry Lions at home.

September 14: Goalless draw away to Gomora United.

August 22: Drew 1-all away to Highbury.

August 31: Drew 2-all against Black Leopards at home.

MFC Results

Wanderers 0-1 Highbury; Leopards 1-1 Lerumo; Upington 1-0 Gomora; AmaTuks 0-0 Lions; Bees 1-3 Milford; CPT City 1-1 Kruger; Leicesterford 0-0 Venda; Baroka 1-1 Casric

