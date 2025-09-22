Union slams Siwelele for 'disrespecting player contracts'

SA Football Players' Union (Safpu) has warned Siwelele FC against reckless governance and disrespect of players' contracts at the club.
On Sunday, Siwelele announced the departure of CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse following a string of poor results. After buying the Premiership status of SuperSport United before the new season, the club has struggled with only a single victory and a draw while losing five matches.
Chairman Calvin Le John also revealed that they're also going to part ways with several players who have not shown hunger to represent the team.
But Safpu has slammed Le John's standpoint, saying players' contracts need to be respected.
“Safpu is compelled to issue this statement in response to the troubling pronouncements and actions emanating from Siwelele. What we are witnessing is not merely administrative turbulence, but a dangerous assault on the hard-won gains that safeguard the dignity and security of football professionals in this country,” the statement read.
“Clubs are bought and sold as a going concern. This principle, secured through the relentless struggle of the Union and embraced by the Premier Soccer League, was specifically designed to protect the contracts of workers. A footballer’s livelihood cannot be treated as disposable, nor can contractual obligations be cast aside as though human beings were objects on a balance sheet.”
As part of their deal when they secured the status, Siwelele had to remain in Gauteng for a season while playing their home games in Bloemfontein, a move which is proving to be difficult.
“The newly announced 600km travel policy is a blatant assault on the basic conditions of employment that professional footballers are entitled to. The NSL Handbook obliges clubs to guarantee safe and fair working conditions, while Fifa’s medical and safety standards are clear that player welfare must always come before financial convenience,” the statement continued.
“Expecting players to travel by road for 7-8 hours, only to then perform at elite levels, is reckless and unacceptable. Such practices compromise recovery, heighten fatigue, and increase the risk of injury -directly undermining the quality of performance and the sustainability of careers.
“We are aware that contractual terminations happen in football, but such must be done through fair and transparent processes and should not be unilaterally imposed by clubs because. To declare that players “lacked heart and willingness to fight for the team” is a reckless insult that tramples on their professionalism, dignity, and livelihoods.”
SowetanLIVE
Union slams Siwelele for 'disrespecting player contracts'
Image: Charle Lombard
SA Football Players' Union (Safpu) has warned Siwelele FC against reckless governance and disrespect of players' contracts at the club.
On Sunday, Siwelele announced the departure of CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse following a string of poor results. After buying the Premiership status of SuperSport United before the new season, the club has struggled with only a single victory and a draw while losing five matches.
Chairman Calvin Le John also revealed that they're also going to part ways with several players who have not shown hunger to represent the team.
But Safpu has slammed Le John's standpoint, saying players' contracts need to be respected.
“Safpu is compelled to issue this statement in response to the troubling pronouncements and actions emanating from Siwelele. What we are witnessing is not merely administrative turbulence, but a dangerous assault on the hard-won gains that safeguard the dignity and security of football professionals in this country,” the statement read.
“Clubs are bought and sold as a going concern. This principle, secured through the relentless struggle of the Union and embraced by the Premier Soccer League, was specifically designed to protect the contracts of workers. A footballer’s livelihood cannot be treated as disposable, nor can contractual obligations be cast aside as though human beings were objects on a balance sheet.”
As part of their deal when they secured the status, Siwelele had to remain in Gauteng for a season while playing their home games in Bloemfontein, a move which is proving to be difficult.
“The newly announced 600km travel policy is a blatant assault on the basic conditions of employment that professional footballers are entitled to. The NSL Handbook obliges clubs to guarantee safe and fair working conditions, while Fifa’s medical and safety standards are clear that player welfare must always come before financial convenience,” the statement continued.
“Expecting players to travel by road for 7-8 hours, only to then perform at elite levels, is reckless and unacceptable. Such practices compromise recovery, heighten fatigue, and increase the risk of injury -directly undermining the quality of performance and the sustainability of careers.
“We are aware that contractual terminations happen in football, but such must be done through fair and transparent processes and should not be unilaterally imposed by clubs because. To declare that players “lacked heart and willingness to fight for the team” is a reckless insult that tramples on their professionalism, dignity, and livelihoods.”
SowetanLIVE
Tinkler urges Sekhukhune to stay grounded
Kaze positive Chiefs will turn tables against Kabuscorp
WATCH | Siwelele drama as boss axes CEO and assistant coach after threats on their lives
Cardoso believes Downs woes over
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos