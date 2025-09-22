Tinkler urges Sekhukhune to stay grounded

“I told you it is still early days in the season and we want to be up there, that's been our purpose and objective since I've arrived at the club. Talking about winning the league is way too early.”
Tinkler was also full of praise for veteran striker Grobler, who netted his fourth league goal at Sekhukhune and six across all competitions.
He is tied with Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners on four goals in the leading scorers' chart.
Grobler, 37, joined the club from now-defunct SuperSport United in the off-season and has hit the ground running. With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Grobler soared above Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa and nodded the ball into the net after a cross from Shaune Mogaila late in the match.
“He is called the 'Sniper' for a reason. We were considering taking him off the last 10 minutes or so, the technical team was asking me and I said not today, we may need him in the final minute and it was the right decision to leave him on.”
Sekhukhune next host Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Results: Stellenbosch 0-1 Bay; Orbit 1-1 Gallants; Magesi 2-0 Siwelele; Sundowns 3-1 Durban; Sekhukhune 1-0 Arrows.
Image: Philip Maeta
