Ouaddou impressed by another Bucs second half show
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has emphasised that the team must not get carried away after thumping Lioli of Lesotho 3-0 in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg at Free State Stadium at the weekend.
Tshegofatso Mabasa netted a second-half brace, while Oswin Appollis also registered his name on the score sheet in the second stanza to hand Bucs a comfortable win against the reigning Basotho champions.
The second leg is billed for Orlando Stadium on Saturday, but before that, the Sea Robbers face troubled Siwelele in the league at Free State Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
As much as they have one foot in the Champions League second preliminary round, Ouaddou cautioned his charges that the job wasn’t yet done.
“I am happy, but this is only the first half ... we have the second half in a few days. We have switched our focus to the league game [tomorrow against Siwelele], but the job isn’t done yet,” Ouaddou noted.
He suggested that the first half of the CAF match was a bit difficult for them, but lauded their tactical shift in the second half, after introducing players like Tshepang Moremi and Cemran Dansin, who both linked up well with brace hero Mabasa.
“It was a game with two phases. We knew the opposition would arrive with a low block and energy. We didn’t find the space, especially in the central corridor, but there was no space, and we were too slow down the sides in the first half,” Ouaddou said.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Siwelele v Pirates, Free State (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Arrows v Sundowns, King Zwelithini (3pm); Chiefs v Marumo, FNB (5.30pm); Orbit v Polokwane, Olympia (7.30pm); Bay v Magesi, Richards Bay (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Durban, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela (7.30pm).
