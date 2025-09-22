Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze is confident Amakhosi will overturn the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg deficit against Angolan side Kabuscorp in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Chiefs lost the first leg 1-0 in Angola over the weekend, where Kaze alongside fellow assistant Khalil Ben Youssef steered the ship as head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been put aside amid contract termination negotiations. Julio's 61st minute header is what sank Chiefs in Talatona.
Chiefs face Marumo Gallants in the league on Wednesday at FNB Stadium before they shift focus to the second leg of the Confed Cup first preliminary round against Kabuscorp. Kaze is optimistic they will turn the tables at home at FNB Stadium, calling for sharpness in the front of goals in the return fixture at home.
"What I can say is that we still have 90 minutes to play at home and we are very confident for the second leg. We know that we can hurt them even today. We had a couple of opportunities to get inside the box and score. We just need to be more clinical in the second leg,'' Kaze said.
Kaze positive Chiefs will turn tables against Kabuscorp
Image: SUPPLIED
He also revealed that they weren't surprised by how the Angolans played, also highlighting that they played well inside the first 15 minutes. Kaze is of the view that Kuboscorp never really threatened them, saying the goal they scored was the only moment they posed a threat.
"The way Kabuscorp played today was what we expected from them ... a lot of long balls, a lot of aerial duels. It's a game that we entered well in the first maybe 10, 15 minutes, we could have led but we missed a few chances there, after that I feel like we were too shy to get on the front foot and let the opponent get comfortable, playing lot of long balls but even after that I don't think they were too dangerous, beside the goal they scored,'' Kaze stated.
