Cardoso believes Downs woes over
Coach backs Basadien to compete for starting berth after convincing home win
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged patience from Masandawana supporters as he feels the team are getting close to the level they were at last season in the Betway Premiership after they came from behind to beat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
After an unconvincing start to this campaign, where they have registered three draws – against Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants – some supporters were not happy with how the team were playing.
But on Saturday, the Brazilians showed a glimpse of their old form as they dominated the match ,with goals from Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners, with Joslin Kamatuka netting for Durban.
“Look, I think sometimes people speak too much because of the expectations that they have and not because they relate with the reality,” Cardoso told the media.
“We’ve passed a difficult moment and we had to deal with a lot of instability that happened in the team. And because we are a strong club, we will move forward and succeed. I think we are moving forward in the right way. The fans should support the players all the time, and we know that if they are willing to do it, the club will move forward.”
Cardoso explained why left-back Fawaaz Basadien, who joined the club from Stellenbosch in the off-season, has not been playing.
“Look, Fawaaz has no problems; his problems are the same ones as those of Divine Lunga, Aubrey Modiba, Thato Sibiya and Asekho Tiwani. That made us send Terrence Mashego on loan. It’s the quality we have in that position,” he said.
“Despite this, we believe a lot in Fawaaz. We also believe in Aubrey and Lunga. He [Fawaaz] will have his moment. Today [Saturday], he was on the bench, and he could have played. He didn’t play because I had to decide which players worked perfectly for this game."
Sundowns’ next match is a trip to Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium at 3pm on Wednesday.
