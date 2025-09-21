Soccer

WATCH | Siwelele drama as boss axes CEO and assistant coach after threats on their lives

21 September 2025 - 15:20
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Siwelele FC CEO Stan Matthews has been axed.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Amid their poor start to the season, Siwelele chairman Calvin Le John has pulled the trigger on CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse because the pair’s lives were being “threatened”, and named Lerato Kholoanyane and Willem Jackson as their replacements.

While Le John didn’t say who threatened Matthews and Arendse, it is believed that Siwelele supporters weren’t happy with the duo’s presence in the team, with their poor start to the season not helping the situation.

They’ve been very great men to work with, but I cannot in good conscience keep them on board when their lives and their families’ lives are being threatened on a daily basis
Calvin Le John, Siwelele chairman

Siwelele retained Matthews and Arendse, alongside almost everyone who was working for SuperSport United when they purchased Matsatsantsa’s Premiership status before the season started, as this was one of the conditions of the sale.

“We’ve parted ways with our CEO Stan Matthews and our assistant coach Andre Arendse. They’ve been very great men to work with, but I cannot in good conscience keep them on board when their lives and their families’ lives are being threatened on a daily basis,” Le John said in a three-minute video published on the club’s socials on Sunday.

“Now, off to good news, I’d like to introduce our new acting CEO, a lady by the name of Lerato Kholoanyane, one of the most successful people I know...I’ve worked with ausi [sister] Lerato for over 10 years, and I know that she’s what this team needs. Ke le sele [she’s a club fan], she’s from our province, Botshabelo to be specific.

“I know that she will serve this team with pride. I’d also like to introduce our new assistant coach, a gentleman by the name of Willem Jackson, who played for this team, [and] knows and understands the culture.”

Le John said Siwelele was also going to fire several players and sign new ones “in the coming two days”. The PSL transfer window slams shut on Monday.

“We are also going to terminate the contracts of various players who have not shown the heart and willingness to fight for this team,” he said.

“We will be signing new players in the coming two days...five to six players to strengthen this team because...we know that it needs strengthening.”

Siwelele’s record so far this season:

August 9: beat Arrows 3-1 at home

August 12: lost 1-0 to Orbit away

August 19: lost 1-0 to Polokwane at home

August 26: lost 2-0 to Galaxy away

August 29: drew goalless at home to Bay

Sept 16: lost 2-0 away to Durban

Saturday: lost 2-0 away to Magesi

SowetanLIVE

